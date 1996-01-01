in this video we're going to talk about how some pathogens can use the fc antibody receptors to prevent optimization and therefore avoid Figo psychosis. So first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos, the typical structure of an antibody is a Y shaped just like what you see down below and within this typical structure of the antibody. We have the F. A. B regions which are going to be the antigen binding regions and then we also have the Fc region which is like the stem of the Y. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that when antibodies do bind to a pathogen it is going to be the FC region that is going to be pointing outwards and can serve as an option in for fabio sites and the F A B region is going to be pointing inwards towards the pathogen, as you can see down below on the left hand side and so in the left hand side of our image, notice that we're showing you microbes that do not have FC receptors. Microbes without FC receptors will allow the antibodies to bind normally with their uh antigen binding regions binding to the pathogen and they're fC regions pointing outwards away from the pathogen that will allow for fabio sized hostess to occur normally. However, again, some pathogens have fC receptors, FC antibody receptors and these are surface proteins that will bind to the fC regions of antibodies and by binding to the fC regions of antibodies it can interfere with the antibodies function as obstinance. And so what this means is that the antibodies will not be able to function as obstinance when pathogens have Fc receptors. And so pathogens with fc receptors are going to bind the antibodies and orient them in such a way where it's the F A. B region that is going to be pointing outwards instead of the fc region, like what normally happens and we'll be able to see this down below in our image. But since the F A B region is not an option in pathogens with Fc receptors will be able to avoid optimization and by avoiding optimization, they can also avoid fabulous itto sis. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the right hand side, notice that we're showing you a microbe with fc receptors, Fc antibody receptors so notice that the fc receptors are these little orange molecules that you see on the surface and notice that the fc receptors will bind to the fc region of the antibody and orient them in the opposite way that they're normally oriented. And so notice that the fC region is being bound to. So it's the F A B regions that are going to be pointing outwards And so the F A B region is not an obstinate. And so what that means is that this microbe here is going to be able to avoid optimization and fabio psychosis is going to fail. And so because fargo silicosis fails, the microbe has avoided to go silicosis by using these FC receptors. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on how some pathogens use FC receptors to prevent optimization and avoid fabio psychosis. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts