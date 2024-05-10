11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 28.6a
The term 12D treatment refers to
a. heat treatment sufficient to kill 12 bacteria.
b. the use of 12 different treatments to preserve food.
c. a 10¹² reduction in C. botulinum endospores.
d. any process that destroys thermophilic bacteria.
