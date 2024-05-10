11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.1ab
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. antihelminthic—inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation
b. antihelminthic—inhibition of cell wall synthesis
c. antifungal—injury to plasma membrane
d. antifungal—inhibition of mitosis
e. antiviral—inhibition of DNA synthesis
