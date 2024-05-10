11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 15.5a
Which drug family would be the most effective to treat a patient diagnosed with a MRSA infection? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Penicillins
b. Third-generation cephalosporins
c. Carbapenems
d. Lincosamides
e. Aminoglycosides
