11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 15.16a
Choose the false statement(s). Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Antifungal drugs may target cholesterol in fungal cell membranes.
b. Azole and polyene drugs promote cell lysis by impacting fungal cell plasma membranes.
c. Echinocandin drugs inhibit fungal cell wall synthesis.
d. Antifungal drugs may target DNA replication.
e. Antifungal drugs may target protein synthesis.
