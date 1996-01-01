Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. ribosomes—protein storage
Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?
a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.
b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.
c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.
d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.
e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.
Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. They have 80S ribosomes.
b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.
c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.
d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.
e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.
f. Fimbriae are used for motility.
g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.
Which of the following is true of Svedbergs?
a. They are not exact but are useful for comparisons.
b. They are abbreviated “sv.”
c. They are prokaryotic in nature but exhibit some eukaryotic characteristics.
d. They are an expression of sedimentation rate during high-speed centrifugation.