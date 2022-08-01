in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on oxygen requirement classes of microbes. And so microbes can really be classified into five groups based on their requirement for oxygen gas. Or go to And so notice down below in this table, we're showing you the oxygen requirement classes of microbes. And so they're organized into these five groups that we have numbered one through five. Now, one thing that's very important to note here is that each of these five groups has these test tubes and these test tubes that you see here are really special test tubes, because they allow for really, really high concentrations of oxygen towards the top of the test tube, represented by these light blue backgrounds. And then as you start to go towards the bottom of the test tube, you start to get lower oxygen concentrations. And so at the very bottom of each of these test tubes is the lowest oxygen concentrations. And this is something that's very important to keep in mind as we move forward throughout the rest of this video. And so the very first group that we have over here on the far left are the obligate Arabs. And as their name implies, these are going to be uh aerobic organisms or organisms that are obligated to aerobic environments or environments that have high oxygen concentrations. And so notice that all of these brown speckles that you see throughout here represent microbial growth, and there's only microbial growth here in the region of the test tube that has the highest oxygen concentration. And so obligate Arabs cannot live without oxygen. And so notice here we have an obligation. Arab saying, I can't live without you to the oxygen gas because they require they absolutely require oxygen gas and cannot live without the oxygen gas. Now, the next group that we have here are the faculty native anna robes, and as their name implies, faculty of anna robes can survive in both aerobic and anaerobic environments. And so what you'll notice is that there are brown speckles throughout the entire test tube. However, what you should also notice is that there's a lot more brown speckles towards the top of the test tube than there are towards the bottom of the test tube. And this is because faculty tive anna robes, although they can grow in both the presence and absence of oxygen, they actually grow a lot better in the presence of oxygen gas. And so that's why there's a lot more um microbes in the aerobic region of the test tube, in the region has higher oxygen, and there's less faculty of anna robes in the region to have lower oxygen. And so notice that this microbe where there's no oxygen is saying this is okay, I guess. And really, this is his number two options to have no oxygen present. But when they're an aerobic environments where oxygen is present, notice the microbe is saying, this is amazing and the presence of oxygen is going to be, it's number one option to be able to grow best. And so there is uh microbial growth throughout the entire test tube. However, there's going to be a lot more towards the regions that have higher oxygen. And the reason for this is because oxygen allows for the generation of more ATP more energy and more energy means more growth and that's why they're able to grow more and better in aerobic environments. Now, the next group that we have over here, the third group are going to be the micro Arrow files. And so micro is a route that we know means small. And so these Arabs micro Arrow files. They do not need much oxygen at all. In fact, too much oxygen is actually toxic to these micro Arrow files. And so they do require oxygen. However, they require small amounts of oxygen because if it's too high then they are, it's going to be toxic to them. And so notice that they grow right here in this very specific region where there is a small amount of oxygen, but notice that they're not at the very, very top where there's the most amount of oxygen. And they also do not grow where there's no oxygen. And so they do require oxygen, but they only require a small amount of oxygen gas. Now, the next group that we have over here are going to be the obligate anna robes. An obligate anaerobic are practically the opposite of obligate Arabs. And that's because obligate anaerobic can only survive where there is no oxygen. And oxygen is pretty much toxic to these obligatory anna robes. And so notice that this obligate anaerobic saying get away from me and he's got his protective shield and sword because the oxygen is toxic to these obligations and arose. And so they cannot grow in the presence of oxygen. They require uh anaerobic environments, environments that have no oxygen in order to grow. And so that's why we see all of the microbial growth is towards the very bottom of the tube. And there's absolutely no growth whatsoever in any of the regions that have oxygen because oxygen is toxic to the obligate anaerobic. And then the 5th and final group that we have over here are the arrow tolerant and the robes and the arrow tolerant and robes are really going to grow equally in oxygen. And uh areas that have no oxygen. So they grow equally an aerobic and anaerobic environments. And so notice that the microbial growth is evenly distributed. They do not grow better in one or the other. They grow equally in both. And so here, what we're saying is that these arrow tolerant. Arabs and Arabs are tolerant to both oxygen and uh tolerant to regions that have no oxygen as well. So they grow in the presence or the absence of oxygen equally. And so notice that it's a, I love them both, and it doesn't really matter to these microbes whether there's oxygen or no oxygen present, They grow equally in both. And so really, these are the five classes of oxygen requirements for microbes. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video.

