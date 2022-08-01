in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on oxygen requirements for microbial growth. And so it turns out that all organisms that utilize chemical energy require what's known as a final electron except er for their electron transport chain. Now, later in our course, in a different video, we'll talk a lot more about these final electronic sectors and electron transport chain. But for now, here in this video, you can just imagine that the final electronic sector and electron transport chain are important for generating energy for the cell. Now in many microbes, the final electron except er in this electron transport chain, is going to be oxygen gas, or 02. And so organisms that utilize oxygen gas as the final electronic except er are referred to as Arabs. And so Arabs are really just microbes that require oxygen gas to act as the final electronic sector in the electron transport chain. And therefore, these Arabs are going to require oxygen to be abundant in order for them to grow. And so Arabs only grow where oxygen is abundant and we call these um areas these environments that have lots of oxygen aerobic environments. And so Arabs require oxygen for growth and so therefore they grow only in aerobic environments where there's lots of oxygen. Now, on the other hand, anna robes are microbes that grow where little to no oxygen is present and when little to no oxygen is present, we refer to these as anaerobic environments. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side over here, we're focusing in on aerobic environments. And so in Arabic environment, there is plenty of oxygen. And Arabs are capable of surviving in Arabic environments. And so here we're showing you an arab because notice he's saying, I can't live without you speaking to the oxygen gas. And so Arabs require oxygen to be present. And an example of that is Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is a bacterium that causes tuberculosis, which is a long condition now. On the right hand side over here, what we're focusing on is the anaerobic environment and the anaerobic environment is the opposite of the Arabic environment. Anaerobic environments do not have a lot of oxygen and so Arabs are capable of surviving and anaerobic environments. And so over here, what we have is an arab and notice this one has a completely different opinion of oxygen and saying, no, thank you, I do not need oxygen to grow. And so an example of this uh arrow and a robe. I'm sorry, is going to be bacteria bacteria Otis for jealous, which is a bacterium that survives in the gastrointestinal tract of humans. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to oxygen requirements for microbial growth and how Arabs grow in Arabic environments with lots of oxygen and anna robes grow in anaerobic environments with little to no oxygen. And so we'll be able to learn more about the oxygen requirements for microbial growth as we move forward in our lessons. So I'll see you all in our next video.

