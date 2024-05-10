10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
Problem 7.12a
You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable
equipment used for the patient? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.
b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.
c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.
d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.
e. None of the above.
