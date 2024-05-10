You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable

equipment used for the patient? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.

b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.

c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.

d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.

e. None of the above.