10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
Problem 7.11a
Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they
are true:
a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.
b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.
c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.
d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.
e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.
f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.
