Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they

are true:

a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.

b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.

c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.

d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.

e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.

f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.