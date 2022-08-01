in this video, we're going to talk about some of the different types of cytokines. And we're only going to talk briefly about five of the different types of cytokines and notice that each of these five bullet points that you see here in the text corresponds with the five different types of cytokines that we're going to talk about and notice that each of these five sections of our image down below corresponds with the five different types of cytokines that will discuss up above. And so the first type of cytokine that we're going to talk about are called chemokines and chemokine czar cytokines that allow for a process known as chemo taxes and chemo taxes is the process that involves movement of a cell either towards a chemical signal or away from a chemical signal depending on the type of chemo kind that is released. And detective now these chemokines can be really important for the recruitment or they can recruit immune cells so that those immune cells can travel to the infection sites and help eliminate the microbes found at those infection sites. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the far left hand side, notice this is an image corresponding with these chemo kinds. And so these chemokines once again are important for chemo taxes allowing cells to move towards or away from a chemical. And so notice here that these chemokines are here in purple and the chemo kinds can be detected by immune system cells and then these immune system cells can migrate or travel to the site of infection and they can therefore eliminate the microbes found at the site of infection. Now the second type of cytokine that we're going to talk about are called colony stimulating factors. And as their name implies they're important for stimulating growth and differentiation of immature Lucas sites or immature white blood cells in the bone marrow. And so these colony stimulating factors depending on the types of colony stimulating factors that are released and detected that will dictate what types of Lucas cites, the stem cells will grow and differentiate into. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this next section we're focusing on the colony stimulating factors which are represented by these little blue circles and these blue circles, these colony stimulating factors can be detected by uh lymphoid progenitor cells or uh hematopoietic stem cells. And it will dictate how that cell grows and differentiates. And so depending on the types of colony stimulating factors that are produced and detected, it will dictate what types of uh immune system cells or Lucas sites are going to be generated. The next type of cytokine that we're gonna talk about are called interferometers which are commonly abbreviated as I. F. Ends. And so these interference or I. F. N. Are going to be providing antiviral effects or defense against viruses to neighboring cells that detect the interference. Now later in our course we're going to talk about the interferon response. And so we'll talk a lot more details about these interference and that response later in our course. But for now, if we take a look at this next section of our image right here, this is focusing on the interference. And these interference are being represented by these little orange circles here and they will be produced by one cell and detected by a neighboring cell. And that neighboring cell will be able to uh create defense against infection, again, defending itself from viruses, providing antiviral defenses or microbial defenses to the neighboring cell that detects the interference. And again, we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the interference. Later in our course, when we talk about the interferon response, then the next type of cytokine that we're going to introduce here is called the tumor necrosis factor, or TNF for short. And as its name implies, it was originally discovered for its primary role in killing tumor cells, but it also has alternative roles. For example, it initiates the inflammatory response or initiates inflammation and it can also initiate another process known as a apoptosis, which is really just a fancy word for programmed cell death. And it will only initiate apoptosis in infected cells that have been infected by a virus or some other kind of microbe. And so, taking a look here at the next section of our image, we have the tumor necrosis factors being represented by these little gray circles and notice that uh these tumor necrosis factors upon being released, they can either lead to killing of tumor cells or they can cause inflammation or apoptosis. Then the last type of cytokines that we're going to talk about are the inter Lukens which noticed by these underlying luke part. Uh it is going to imply that these are cytokines that service communication molecules between glucose sites. And so you can see the luke and Lucas sites and the luke and inter Lukens can help remind you of that. And so notice this image on the far, far right hand side over here is focused in on these uh uh enter Lukens. And so the inter Lukens here are being represented by these little pink circles. And so again these interleukin is can be you released by one leukocyte and detected by another leukocyte to allow for leukocyte communication and they have a wide variety of different effects. Now, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk about some of the different types of inter Lukens. And so we'll be able to talk about that in another video as we move forward. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on some of the different types of cytokines and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

