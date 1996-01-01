in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on cytokines and their role and cell communication. And so Sid Akins is a broad term that refers to a broad group of soluble proteins and these cytokines, or this broad group of soluble proteins are important for communication and they serve as communication signals between cells. Now cytokines are capable of regulating the intensity and duration of an immune response and they can do so by recruiting cells. For example, recruiting fag ascetic cells. Now the cytokines themselves, they can also bind to a cell and induce many different cellular changes, such as movement of the cell, either towards the signal or away from the signal differentiation of the cell into a different type of cell or it could even induce cell death. And so there are many different types of cytokines and the different types of cytokines can lead to different changes, different cellular changes. So different types of cytokines can induce different effects on a cell when that cytokine is bound to the cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, notice, once again, we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which served to detect signs of microbes and detect signs of host damage and they serve as security cameras. And so we're focusing specifically on cell communication and focusing specifically on the side of kinds here in this lesson video And so the cytokines again, are a broad group of many different types of soluble proteins that serve as communication signals between cells. And so notice that over here we have one cell that is producing or releasing the cytokines. So these little purple circles here would represent the cytokines that are being released by one cell, and they serve as communication signals that can be detected by perhaps a neighboring cell that has the appropriate cell surface receptors. And so notice that the cell surface receptors for this particular cytokine being released are these little blue receptors that you see here. And of course, the detection of a cytokine can lead to a variety of different cellular changes, perhaps movement differentiation or even cell death depending on the type of cytokine. But ultimately, a cellular response will be generated upon the cytokine being detected. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to cytokines. But as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk more about cytokines and different types of cytokines. So, I'll see you all in our next video

