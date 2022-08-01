Types of Interleukins

in this video, we're going to talk about some of the different types of interleukin ins. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson video that interleukin zar, one of the five different types of cytokines that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so these interleukin is they are cytokines. And recall that we said that these are cited kinds that serve as communication molecules between Lucas sites. Now there are many different types of inter lukins which can be abbreviated with I. L. And we're not going to talk about all of the different types of interleukin. But down below we have a small table with some of the different types of inter lukins which again are abbreviate with I. L. And so here we're showing you interleukin one. Interleukin two. Interleukin four and interleukin six and their function some of their functions. So interleukin one is an interleukin that promotes inflammation fever and it also promotes activation of macrophages and t cells, Interleukin two is an interleukin that promotes rapid t cell proliferation, allowing for T cells to proliferate or divide a lot Interleukin four or I'll for is important for promoting antibody immune response, which means that it's going to be important for adaptive immunity since antibodies are important for adaptive immunity. And interleukin six is or I. L. Six is important for promoting inflammation as well as for promoting fever uh and proliferation of t cells and B cells as well. And so what you'll notice is that some of the functions of these inter Lukens can overlap somewhat and they can have a variety of different types of functions as well. And so once again, these are just some of the different types of inner Lukens. And this here concludes our brief lesson on some of the types of interleukin, so we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts