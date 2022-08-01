Replication of Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Viruses

in this video we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication specifically of double stranded DNA viruses or Ds. DNA viruses. And so double stranded DNA virus replication and expression actually follows the same steps as the central dogma of biology as we talked about it in our previous lesson videos. And so that makes a double stranded DNA virus synthesis and replication much easier to understand because we kind of already talked about this in our previous lesson videos. And so recall that the complementary strands of double stranded DNA are referred to as the plus coding strand and the minus template strand. And so we referred to the double stranded DNA molecule as a plus minus D. S. D. N. A. Where again the plus strand indicates that there is a coding strand and the minus strand indicates that there is a template strand in this double stranded DNA molecule. And so of course this double stranded DNA molecule we know it's going to follow the same steps of the central dogma of biology. And so transcription is going to be able to produce the messenger RNA. And recall that the messenger RNA A. Is the same exact thing as plus S. S. R. N. A. Or plus single stranded RNA. And it is plus because it is encoding messages. And so this M. R. N. A. Or S. S. S. R. N. A. Or S. S. RNA. That's made via transcription is then gonna be translated to make viral proteins. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which you'll notice is on the far left hand side, we're showing you the double stranded DNA virus genome. And so it's a plus minus double stranded DNA. And so when this double stranded viral genome is uh in the cell's cytoplasm uh the cells uh machinery is going to allow for protein synthesis which is this entire top pathway. And that's going to occur via transcription where the double stranded DNA is used as a template for building plus S. S. RNA. Or messenger RNA. And of course this plus S. RNA. Or messenger RNA is going to encode. The message is uh allowing for translation to occur and translation will build the viral proteins. Now these viral proteins can also include viral DNA polymerase races that will allow for genome replication of the double stranded DNA virus genome. And so genome replication is always going to entail recreating the original viral genome. And so the viral genome must be recreated. And so of course it's going to lead to even more plus minus double stranded DNA. And so basically the result here is that it's replicating the original genome and it's synthesizing viral proteins. And so once these viral proteins have been synthesized and the original genome has been replicated, then it can move on to the fourth stage of an animal virus infection which is going to be assembly of these components. And we'll get to talk more about the assembly later in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on the synthesis and replication of double stranded DNA, or DS. DNA viruses. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts. And then we'll talk about the synthesis and replication of single stranded DNA viruses. So I'll see you all in our next video.

