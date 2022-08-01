Replication of Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Viruses

in this video, we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication of single stranded DNA viruses or S. S. DNA viruses. And so the good thing is is that the replication of single stranded DNA viruses is actually quite similar to the synthesis and replication of double stranded DNA viruses. And really there's only just the addition of an extra step. And so ultimately what happens is that single stranded DNA viruses or s. S. DNA viruses are going to have a single stranded DNA genome. Either a plus single stranded D. N. A. Of a coding strand or a minus single stranded DNA. Of a template strand. And so regardless of its plus or minus, this single stranded DNA is going to be converted to a plus minus double stranded DNA or D. S. D. N. A. And then at that point, once the double stranded DNA molecule has been generated, it is going to be very similar to the synthesis and replication that we saw with double stranded DNA viruses. And so what that means is that this double stranded DNA can be transcribed to form the messenger RNA or the plus S. S. R. N. A. Which of course can go on to be translated to make viral proteins. And this double stranded DNA molecule can also be used to replicate the original genome. And so it is going to be used to replicate this single stranded DNA genome. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the synthesis and replication of single stranded DNA viruses. And so notice on the far left over here that we're showing you the original genome of the virus as it enters into the cell is going to be a single stranded or an S. S. D. N. A molecule. Now notice here we're indicating that it is a plus S. S. DNA molecule but it could also be a minus S. S. DNA molecule. Now regardless if it is a plus or minus single stranded DNA molecule, it is going to be converted to a double stranded DNA molecule, a plus minus double stranded DNA molecule. And then once the plus minus double stranded DNA molecule has been generated then synthesis and replication is going to be very similar to what we saw with double stranded DNA viruses. And so this double stranded DNA can be used as a template for transcription to build the plus S. S. R. N. A. Or the messenger RNA. And of course we know that the messenger RNA can be directly translated to form these viral proteins and that includes the formation of viral enzymes which can be used in genome replication. And genome replication is always going to replicate the original genome as it entered into the south. And so what you'll see is that it is going to be Plus S. S. D. N. A. That is going to be replicated here. And so once again uh here in this image we're showing you plus S. S. D. N. A. But it could also be minus S. S. D. N. A. And uh the of course it's going to regenerate minus S. S. DNA if that were the case. But ultimately, once these viral proteins have been synthesized and the original viral genome has been replicated, these components can then assemble with each other, which is the next stage of an animal virus infection that we'll get to talk more about later in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief lesson on the synthesis and replication of single stranded DNA viruses or S. S. DNA viruses. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts