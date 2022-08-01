Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication

In this video, we're going to continue to talk about animal viruses and animal virus infections by focusing specifically on DNA virus synthesis and replication. And so most DNA viruses that contain D. N. A. As their genome will replicate inside of the host cell's cytoplasm and it will replicate inside of the host cell's cytoplasm using the host cell's components and hijacking the host cells cellular machinery. However, most DNA viruses will actually encode their own viral DNA preliminary race and the viral DNA prelim arrays allows the viral DNA genome to replicate even when the host cell is not replicating. Now, moving forward in our course, we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication of double stranded DNA viruses. And then later we'll talk about the synthesis and replication of single stranded DNA viruses. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

