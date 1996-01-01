in this video, we're going to continue to talk about other liquid chemicals for controlling microbial growth by briefly focusing on phenolic compounds. And so these phenolic compounds or just phenolic for short as their name implies are really just a class of chemicals that are derived from a molecule known as fennel. And so this final molecule really just consists of a benzene ring bound to a hydroxyl group or an O. H. Group. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you an image of the molecule phenol and again this molecule phenol consists of this benzene ring that you see highlighted here in green with a hydroxyl group or an O. H. Group attached. And again these phenolic sor phenolic compounds are going to be molecules that are derived from this final molecule. Now it turns out that a scientist of the name joseph Lister was actually the first to employ fennel as an antiseptic or a disinfectant. And so down below what we have is an image of joseph Lister. Now since joseph Lister first employed these phenols, they have been used commonly in many different types of products. And in fact the oral antiseptic. Listerine was actually named after joseph Lister. Also phenolic are the active ingredient in the common household disinfectant called Lysol. And so if you use Lysol in your house again to disinfect uh then you can remember that there are phenolic in there. And so down below what we have is an image of this bottle of Listerine. The oral antiseptic and also a bottle of the Lysol, which again you could use in your house as a disinfectant. Now the way that these phenolic are able to control microbial growth is because the phenolic are able to disrupt cytoplasmic membranes and denature proteins, and so by doing so, they are able to kill the cells and control the microbes. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the phenolic compounds or Alex and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

