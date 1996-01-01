Peroxygens

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about other liquid chemicals used for controlling microbial growth by specifically focusing on paroxetine. Chins. And so proxy jin's are a group of molecules that serve as strong oxidizing agents. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that oxidizing agents are going to cause other molecules around them to become oxidized or lose electrons. And these proxy jin's that serve as strong oxidizing agents can actually be used as sterile ins when used appropriately to kill all microbes. Except for prion of course. However, they can also be really, really toxic to humans at high concentrations and so they must be diluted and used at low concentrations in order to be used safely. Now some common examples of poor oxygen's include parasitic acid whose chemical formula is C two H 403 and hydrogen peroxide, whose chemical formula is H 202. Now parasitic acid, which is again, C2H403 is actually a lot more potent, a lot more powerful of a chemical disinfectant and sterile in than hydrogen peroxide is. However, parasitic acid, even though it's more potent, it's also more irritating to the skin and the eyes. So it has some advantages and some disadvantages as well. Now hydrogen peroxide is commonly used at low concentrations once again because at high concentrations it can be toxic and it's used at low concentrations specifically on the skin to prevent infections. And so some of you that may have had injuries in the past may have used hydrogen peroxide to help control the microbial growth around your injury. Now, these poor oxygen's prior acetic acid and hydrogen peroxide are going to disrupt cytoplasmic membranes and they're going to denature proteins as well. And that is really how they can damage microbes and destroy microbes for controlling microbial growth. Now, it's also worth noting from our previous lesson videos, you should recall that some microbes have the enzyme called catalyst and catalyst is the enzyme that will convert hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen. And so that is basically converting this hydrogen peroxide into chemicals that are not really toxic to the microbe. And so hydrogen peroxide is a less effective disinfectant than parasitic acid, because some microbes that have this enzyme catalyst are able to convert it to water and oxygen and therefore they're able to survive in lower concentrations of hydrogen peroxide. And so, if we take a look at this image down below, we can see these per oxygen's on the left hand side, we're showing you the chemical structure for parasitic acid. Uh and again, you can see that its chemical formula C two, H 403, and its chemical structure is right here, this little corner here represents a carbon atom. Then what we have is the chemical structure for hydrogen peroxide, whose chemical formula is H202. And you can see its structure right there. And so this is a bottle of hydrogen peroxide that you may have in your home for treating some of your wounds. And so, uh again, uh, some cells have this enzyme called catalyst, which can convert the hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen gas. And so this is why hydrogen peroxide is not as potent, um as parasitic acid is. But this year concludes our brief lesson on Prayer oxygen's and how they are used as liquid chemicals for controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

