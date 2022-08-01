in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on other types of liquid chemicals used for controlling microbial growth, starting with the heavy metal compounds. And so heavy metals are really just medals with relatively high densities, atomic numbers or atomic weights and heavy metals include the metals, silver, arsenic, zinc and copper, which can be used as disinfectant at very low concentrations. And the reasons these heavy metals need to be used at low concentrations is because at high concentrations they're actually extremely toxic to humans and they can also pollute natural waters like lakes and oceans. And so it's best for them to be used only in low concentrations. Now these heavy metals actually have the ability to de nature proteins which recall just means that it's going to cause the proteins to lose their shape and lose their function. And these metals can do that by interacting with the salt hydro groups on proteins or the S. H. Groups on proteins and that once again will change their structure and that will denature the protein now, specifically silver containing antiseptics can be used to prevent infections on the skin of humans. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice, we're showing you an image of these heavy uh metals which can once again be used as liquid chemicals to controlling microbial growth. And we're showing you a bunch of different examples of heavy metals such as copper, zinc, arsenic. And over here we're showing you silver and so silver containing antiseptics once again can be used as antiseptics, this treat wounds or infections on the skin. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the use of heavy metal compounds as liquid chemicals for controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice and learn more about other types of liquid chemicals as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

