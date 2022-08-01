Components & Magnification of the Compound Light Microscope

In this video, we're going to talk about the components and the magnification of a compound light microscope. And so the compound light microscope actually has several different components, as you can see from down below in the image that you likely need to be familiar with. And so it's called a compound light microscope because there are two lenses that are compounded together, or two lenses that are used together. And so light is going to pass via two lenses, the objective lens and the ocular lens. And each of these lenses is going to provide additional magnification to help increase the apparent size of the image. And so if we take a look at this image that we have down below, notice that we're showing you the components of a compound light microscope and so notice that the compound light microscope is going to be compounding two lenses together. There's the ocular lens where these eyepieces are and then there's also the objective lenses, which are these lenses right here in this position and these lenses are rotate herbal lenses. You can actually rotate this little nose piece right here to get different objective lenses and each one provides different magnification. You can see the red one provides for X. Magnification. The yellow one provides 10 X magnification. The blue one provides 40 X. Magnification and usually there's 1/4 1 that's in the background that you can't really see right here, But it would provide 100 x. magnification. And so the objective lens with the ocular lens are compounded together and which is why we call this a compound light microscope. Then what we have here is the stage which is where you place your glass slide containing your specimen. And you have a slide holder here which is basically this little clip that's going to hold your slide in place so that it doesn't move around. You have a condenser right here at this position which is going to be focusing and controlling the amount of light. Then you have the light source at the very bottom. This is where the light is actually going to be originating from. Over here, you have a little level uh that you can use to control the intensity of the light. Then you have two knobs here that are referred to as the course focus and the fine focus. The larger one in the back, this larger piece here in the back is called the course focus. And the smaller knob right here is called the fine focus. And what these knobs do is they raise vertically and lower vertically the stage. And so the course focus is going to be quickly raising or lowering the stage vertically. Whereas the fine focus is going to be slowly raising or lowering the stage vertically. So they both do the same thing. It's just the speed at which they do it. The course focuses going too quickly move the stage and the fine focus will slowly raise the stage and this is all about helping to focus the image to make sure that the image is the specimen that you're trying to view is actually in focus and is as clear as it can be. And so really these are the main components of a compound light microscope. Now when it comes to determining the total magnification of the compound light microscope, what we need to know is that the total magnification of the specimen is going to be the multiplication. It's the multiplication of the magnification provided by each lens. And so usually when we're calculating the total microscope magnification we just multiply the ocular lens magnification by the objective lens magnification. And so the ocular lens magnification is usually always going to be 10 X. Magnification. And so the ocular lens magnification usually does not change. And that's fairly standard for the ocular lens magnification on a compound light microscope. Now the objective lens magnification can change and so it depends on which objective lenses being used. The red, the yellow, the blue or the black providing 100 X. And so if it were the four X. The red objective lens being used then to calculate the total magnification of the microscope, you just do 10 X times four X. And so 10 times four is 40 and the total magnification would be 40. If the four X were being used. Now if the 10 X objective lens were being used then you would do ocular lens magnification times 10 objective lens magnification. And so 10 times 10 is 100 X. And the total magnification would be 100 X. Now if the 40 X objective lens were being used then you would take the ocular lens magnification 10 X. And multiply it by 40 X. And so that would give you 400 X. Magnification and then last but not least if the 100 X. Objective lenses being used then to get the total microscope magnification you do the ocular lens magnification of 10 X times the 100 X. Of the objective lens. And so 10 times 100 is 1000 X. Magnification. And so be careful not to confuse total magnification with the magnification of each individual lens. And so it's important to remember that you need to always multiply the objective lens magnification by the 10 X. Ocular lens magnification to get the total microscope magnification. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying this concept right here as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to the components and magnification of a compound light microscope. So I'll see you all in our next video.

