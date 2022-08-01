Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes Example 1

So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the following diagram down below by labeling each part of the compound microscope. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we have a word bank with all of the components of the compound microscope. And we have to use this word bank to fill in all of these blanks, labeling each piece appropriately. And so I'm going to start at the very top here. And so what we have here are the two eyepieces where the ocular lens is found. And so what we can do is label this piece here as the ocular lens and then we can cross off ocular lens from our list. Next what we have here. It is labeling these objective lenses which recall our rotate herbal lenses that have different magnification. And so we can go ahead and label these as the objective lands or the objective lenses. And then go ahead and cross off objective lenses from our list. Next what we have here is the actual stage itself. This square, big square here is the stage, which is where the glass slide containing the specimen is going to be placed. And so we can label this here as the stage. Then uh next what we have here is this little clip right here, this little clip that is going to hook and hold the glass slide and place. And so this is what we call a slide holder because it holds the glass slide in place. Next what we have is this piece that's right below the stage here that we call the condenser, which is going to be important for focusing and controlling the amount of light that passes through so we can go ahead and cross off the condenser. Next, what we have here is the actual light source. And so we can go ahead and label this as the light itself. And so this is where the light will originate from. Then right here we have a knob that is going to be controlling the light intensity so we can label this as the light intensity control, light intensity control and then go ahead and cross off light intensity control from our list. Then over here we have two knobs. We have a larger knob in the back, and then we have a smaller knob here in the front. The larger knob in red is called the course focus, and the smaller knob is called the Fine focus. And so both of these knobs essentially do the same thing. They both will either raise or lower the stage vertically. The difference between them is the speed at which they raise and lower the stage. The course focus will raise and lower the stage much quickly, much more quickly because it's a larger knob, Then the fine focus is going to raise and lower the stage much slower. Uh And so um both of these knobs can be used by an experienced microscopic to help focus an image and focus the specimen under the microscope. And so this here concludes this example problem. And so now that we've labeled to find focused, of course, focus and the slide holder here, we can cross all of those off. And so we'll be able to get some more practice applying the concepts that we learned as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

