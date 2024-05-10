7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella
1:35 minutes
Problem 3.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Bacterial flagella are __________ .
a. anchored to the cell by a basal body
b. composed of hami
c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane
d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice