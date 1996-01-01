Label each type of flagellar arrangement.
a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>
c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>
Which term is used to describe flagella that are found all over the surface of the bacterial cell:
Which of the following terms describes the presence of one flagellum at each pole of a bacterial cell?
What kind of flagellar distribution is present on the surface of the bacterial cell in the image below?
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above