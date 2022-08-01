in this video, we're going to talk about yet another chemical gas used for controlling microbial growth. And that is formaldehyde gas. And so formaldehyde gas is a colorless, strong smelling Aldo hide in a gas form that is made by oxidizing a chemical called methanol whose chemical formula is C. H. 20 Now, formaldehyde gas can actually be used as a disinfectant at a 3% dilution, or it could be used as a sterile lint at a higher concentrated form of a 37% solution. And although formaldehyde is available in a gas form, It's also commonly available in a 37% acquis solution or a liquid form that is called formal in And so formula is really just the liquid version of formaldehyde. Now whether you're using formaldehyde gas or this liquid form of formaldehyde formula, it is going to kill microbes by causing protein D. N. A. Cross linking basically co valiantly linking proteins to DNA. And this cross linking will eventually damage the D. N. A. And denature proteins and of course damaging the DNA. And DNA featuring proteins can lead to the destruction of the microbe, allowing formaldehyde gas and formula to be used to control microbial growth. So if we take a look at this image down below, we're focusing in on formaldehyde as a gas. And over here we're showing you the chemical formula, the chemical structure of formaldehyde. And over here what we have is a little bottle that can contain the liquid version of formaldehyde, the formal in equally a solution. And so the use of formaldehyde gas or this liquid formula in form of formaldehyde will lead to the same result. And so the formaldehyde is able to diffuse across a cells plasma membrane here and it's able to interact with proteins that are found inside the cell and it's also able to interact with the D. N. A. That's found inside the cell as well. And so it can cause these DNA protein cross links basically co violently linking the protein to the D. N. A. And that can again damage the D. N. A. And denature proteins leading to the destruction of the microbe. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the use of formaldehyde gas as a means for controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then learn about ozone in our next lesson video. So I'll see you all in that video.

