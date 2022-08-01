Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on chemical gases for controlling microbial growth, specifically ethylene oxide, ozone and formaldehyde. Now in this video we're only going to focus on ethylene oxide. But moving forward and our next lesson videos, we'll talk about ozone and formaldehyde. And so ethylene oxide is a highly flammable and potentially explosive gas sterilizer, meaning that it's capable of killing all microbes, including endo spores, which are really resistant. Now. Although ethylene oxide is a gas sterilizer capable of killing all microbes, it does require really long treatment times. And so that is a slight disadvantage. Also, another disadvantage of ethylene oxide is that it is potentially carcinogenic, meaning that it is capable of contributing to the development of cancer and therefore because it is highly flammable, potentially explosive and carcinogenic, it must be removed from the sterilized material. After treatment with ethylene oxide and the ethylene oxide is removed by forcing out the ethylene oxide with air. Now, sterilization via ethylene oxide treatment must be carried out in a specialist chamber in order to control variables such as temperature, humidity and the concentration at which the ethylene oxide gas is used. And all of these variables are variables that are important and can affect the use of ethylene oxide. And so notice down below, we're showing you an image of ethylene oxide over here. On the left hand side, we're showing you the chemical structure of ethylene oxide. And once again, this is a very dangerous, highly flammable, potentially carcinogenic and explosive gas. And so it must be carried out in a specialized chamber as you see here. And so this is the ethylene oxide treatment chamber. And so one of the good uses of ethylene oxide is because it is a gas, it is highly penetrative, which means that it can penetrate into things um that might be difficult to reach otherwise. And so it can get into mattresses, for example, or pillows, basically areas that might otherwise be difficult to reach because ethylene oxide is a gas, it can reach these areas that are difficult to reach. And it's also good for treating uh materials that are heat sensitive and moisture sensitive, such as electrical equipment. And so ethylene oxide is a, a method that is used to control microbial growth in some scenarios. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on ethylene oxide as a chemical gas for controlling microbial growth. And once again, as we move forward in our course, will be able to apply these concepts and we'll also get to talk about ozone and formaldehyde gases. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

