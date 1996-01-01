Purpose of Analytical Techniques Practice Problems

Based on the data provided, propose the structures of the structural isomers A and B.

a. When the sample is shaken with D 2 O (isomer A), the singlet at 1.5 ppm disappears from the NMR spectrum. Similarly, the singlet at 3.3 ppm in the B spectrum vanishes when shaken with D 2 O (isomer B). The IR spectrum, on the other hand, revealed two peaks at 3300 cm-1 for A and only one peak at 3300 cm-1 for B.

b. The mass spectrum shows a molecular ion peak at m/z 101 corresponds for both, as well as a prominent peak at m/z 72 for A and m/z 86 for B. Show which cleavage is responsible for these peaks.

For isomer A For Isomer B