Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology
- 2. Chemistry
- 3. Water
- 4. Biomolecules
- 5. Cell Components
- 6. The Membrane
- 7. Energy and Metabolism
- 8. Respiration
- 9. Photosynthesis
- 10. Cell Signaling
- 11. Cell Division
- 12. Meiosis
- 13. Mendelian Genetics
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
- Genotype vs. Phenotype
- Punnett Squares
- Mendel's Experiments
- Mendel's Laws
- Monohybrid Crosses
- Test Crosses
- Dihybrid Crosses
- Punnett Square Probability
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
- Epistasis
- Non-Mendelian Genetics
- Pedigrees
- Autosomal Inheritance
- Sex-Linked Inheritance
- X-Inactivation
- 14. DNA Synthesis
- 15. Gene Expression
- 16. Regulation of Expression
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
- The Lac Operon
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
- The Trp Operon
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
- 17. Viruses
- 18. Biotechnology
- 19. Genomics
- 20. Development
- 21. Evolution
- 22. Evolution of Populations
- 23. Speciation
- 24. History of Life on Earth
- 25. Phylogeny
- 26. Prokaryotes
- 27. Protists
- 28. Plants
- 29. Fungi
- 30. Overview of Animals
- 31. Invertebrates
- 32. Vertebrates
- 33. Plant Anatomy
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport
- 35. Soil
- 36. Plant Reproduction
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response
- 38. Animal Form and Function
- 39. Digestive System
- 40. Circulatory System
- 41. Immune System
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
- 43. Endocrine System
- 44. Animal Reproduction
- 45. Nervous System
- 46. Sensory Systems
- 47. Muscle Systems
- 48. Ecology
- 49. Animal Behavior
- 50. Population Ecology
- 51. Community Ecology
- 52. Ecosystems
- 53. Conservation Biology
24. History of Life on Earth
The Fossil Record
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
Multiple Choice
What type of fossil dating technique would be most accurate for a trilobite from ~400 million years ago?
Multiple Choice
Fossil A is found two layers of strata below a layer that contains volcanic ash. Fossil B is from a different organism and is found immediately above the layer of ash. The ash has been dated to be about 125 million years old. Which statement below is correct about the age of the fossils?
