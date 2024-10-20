During the late Pleistocene, between 50,000 and 10,000 years ago, about 65% of megafauna species (animals with mass over 44 kg, or 100 lb) went extinct around the world. Australia and the Americas had the highest megafauna extinction rates with 100% of mammals over 1000 kg (~2,200 lbs) going extinct. Many scientists consider these extinctions as the leading edge of the world’s 6th major extinction event. If the causes of the late Pleistocene extinctions and the causes of the 6th major extinction event are linked, which of the following statements about the Pleistocene extinctions is most likely true?