50. Population Ecology
Exponential Population Growth
You’re studying 2 different populations of the same bacteria in the lab; both in the same unlimited, ideal conditions. Population-A starts with 2,000 individuals, while Population-B starts with 20,000 individuals. Assuming both populations grow exponentially, which population will have a higher population growth rate & why?
If a bacterial population starts with 100 cells and has a per capita population growth rate () of 0.1 cells per hour per cell, what would be the population size after 5 hours?
Imagine a regional population of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna has an annual intrinsic growth rate () of 0.45. Their population () at the beginning of year 1 is 1,500. Calculate the regional population of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna at the end of year 1.
Using the same data as the previous question, calculate the regional population of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna at the end of year 2 & at the end of year 3.