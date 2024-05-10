48. Ecology
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
Photosynthetic organisms in aquatic biomes tend to live near the surface, as there is more light availability. Is this constraint of light availability a physical or chemical factor?
In which of the following regions would you expect to find photosynthetic organisms?
Detritus is organic matter produced by the decomposition of dead organisms. Considering that detritus tends to sink in water over time, in which ocean zone does detritus make up the base of the food chain?
