In some cases, a population can exceed its carrying capacity for a brief period of time. In a population of dragonflies that approaches its carrying capacity, many females use the last of their energy reserves to reproduce. As a result, the population size reaches 675 dragonflies, but the estimated carrying capacity ( K K ) of the area is 550 dragonflies. The r max ⁡ r_{\max} value for this population is 0.5. Calculate the rate of population growth (dN/dt) & the per capita rate of growth, r(1 – N/k).