51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)
Bats have evolved to use echolocation (emitting high-frequency sounds & listening to the returning echoes) to catch their prey. Some species of moth can perceive the high-pitched echolocation noise emitted by bats, helping them avoid becoming easy prey. This case is an example of _____.
Multiple Choice
Some stick insects can change color to blend in with their surroundings. This is an example of:
Multiple Choice
There are over 175 species of poison dart frogs, all with bright coloration that warns potential predators to stay away. It's not just an act, though; poison dart frogs are extremely toxic and most animals that attempt to eat one will end up paralyzed or dead. Which 2 defense mechanisms do poison dart frogs exhibit from the options below?
