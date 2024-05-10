48. Ecology
Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
Which of the following biomes has the lowest number of vertical strata (layers)?
In which of the following biomes would you expect to find scattered trees & shrubs, large grazing mammals, and reptiles?
Which of the following best explains why terrestrial biomes are not consistent on every continent across each latitude?
