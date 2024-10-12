Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology
- 2. Chemistry
- 3. Water
- 4. Biomolecules
- 5. Cell Components
- 6. The Membrane
- 7. Energy and Metabolism
- 8. Respiration
- 9. Photosynthesis
- 10. Cell Signaling
- 11. Cell Division
- 12. Meiosis
- 13. Mendelian Genetics
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
- Genotype vs. Phenotype
- Punnett Squares
- Mendel's Experiments
- Mendel's Laws
- Monohybrid Crosses
- Test Crosses
- Dihybrid Crosses
- Punnett Square Probability
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
- Epistasis
- Non-Mendelian Genetics
- Pedigrees
- Autosomal Inheritance
- Sex-Linked Inheritance
- X-Inactivation
- 14. DNA Synthesis
- 15. Gene Expression
- 16. Regulation of Expression
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
- The Lac Operon
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
- The Trp Operon
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
- 17. Viruses
- 18. Biotechnology
- 19. Genomics
- 20. Development
- 21. Evolution
- 22. Evolution of Populations
- 23. Speciation
- 24. History of Life on Earth
- 25. Phylogeny
- 26. Prokaryotes
- 27. Protists
- 28. Plants
- 29. Fungi
- 30. Overview of Animals
- 31. Invertebrates
- 32. Vertebrates
- 33. Plant Anatomy
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport
- 35. Soil
- 36. Plant Reproduction
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response
- 38. Animal Form and Function
- 39. Digestive System
- 40. Circulatory System
- 41. Immune System
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
- 43. Endocrine System
- 44. Animal Reproduction
- 45. Nervous System
- 46. Sensory Systems
- 47. Muscle Systems
- 48. Ecology
- 49. Animal Behavior
- 50. Population Ecology
- 51. Community Ecology
- 52. Ecosystems
- 53. Conservation Biology
22. Evolution of Populations
Putting it All Together
22. Evolution of Populations
Putting it All Together
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium are true?
I) Non-random mating will not cause a change in allele frequency on its own.
II) Infinite population size counteracts the effects of natural selection.
III) Both deleterious and beneficial mutations will affect the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
10
views
Multiple Choice
Imagine that you are a researcher studying the beaks of Galapagos finches, and you measure a sudden shift in beak size in the population over a short time period. What additional information below would best indicate that the change was due to Natural Selection and not genetic drift?
10
views