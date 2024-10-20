Skip to main content
24. History of Life on Earth
Adaptive Radiation

In arthropods, the Hox genes Ubx and abd-A are largely expressed in the same tissues. The illustrations below show in red which tissues both Ubx and abd-A are expressed in three species of arthropods. Based on this illustration, which statement is consistent with the data?



Images adapted from: Jennifer K. Grenier, Theodore L. Garber, Robert Warren, Paul M. Whitington, Sean Carroll

Evolution of the entire arthropod Hox gene set predated the origin and radiation of the onychophoran/arthropod clade,

Current Biology, Volume 7, Issue 8, 1997, Pages 547-553,

ISSN 0960-9822,

https://doi.org/10.1016/S0960-9822(06)00253-3.

