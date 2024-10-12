23. Speciation
Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Practice this topic
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation is how long it takes for populations to split into separate species.
Which of the following would be most likely to lead to speciation by vicariance?
The organisms of the Galapagos islands have become famous for people studying their processes of speciation. Which statement best describes how speciation most likely occurs on islands like the Galapagos?
Strong disruptive selection doesn’t always create new species. What other requirement must be met for speciation to occur?
Within the Northeast Pacific, two types of killer whales (Orcinus orca) are found. Resident killer whales feed mostly on salmon, while the transient population feeds mostly on marine mammals. While these populations spend a lot of time in the same waters, they do not interbreed, likely because they use different systems of calls to communicate. Some scientists believe that these two populations of orca are undergoing speciation. What type of speciation is occurring, and what type of reproductive barrier do you suspect is reinforcing the speciation?
Polyploidy creates individuals or gametes with novel numbers of chromosomes. To mate, these individuals must mate with other organisms that are also polyploid. Would this lead to polyploidy being more common in animals or plants, and why?