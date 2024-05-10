50. Population Ecology
The Human Population
The Human Population
Which of the following occurs in a country that is going through demographic transition?
Multiple Choice
The USA currently has one of the highest per capita ecological footprints of any country in the world. Which of the following steps can be taken to reduce the USA’s ecological footprint?
Multiple Choice
Suppose it’s now the year 2100, the human population size has soared to 10.7 billion, and technology advancements allowed us to increase the biologically productive global hectares to 35 billion gha. Considering this, what would be the maximum sustainable per capita ecological footprint? If the actual per capita ecological footprint is estimated to be 3.00 gha per person, what could all of this imply about the Earth’s carrying capacity for humans?
