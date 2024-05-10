21. Evolution
History of Evolutionary Thought
Whose book “Principles of Geology” most directly influenced the thinking of Charles Darwin?
Which scientist was one of the first proponents of uniformitarianism and suggested the Earth was much older than a few thousand years?
Which scientist specialized in fossils and has been called “The Father of Paleontology”?
Lamarck developed his ideas almost 100 years before Mendel’s principles of genetics would be widely understood. With our current understanding of genetics, which of Lamarck’s ideas do we most clearly understand to be INCORRECT?
Certain dog breeds regularly have “docked” tails, where a dog’s tail is cut to a short length while still a puppy. A breeder of rottweilers tells you that docking has become so common in this breed that they think puppies will start being born with short tails. Evaluate their thinking.
Of the following four observations, three were made by and strongly influenced Charles Darwin. Which observation was made by and influenced Alfred Russel Wallace?