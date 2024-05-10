Skip to main content
21. Evolution
Evidence of Evolution

Multiple Choice

The potato (Solanum tuberosum) and the sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) are both plants that form starchy tubers. A tuber is an underground part of plant used for nutrient storage and is the part of the potato and sweet potato that we eat. Most other plants of both the genus Solanum, which includes the tomato and the eggplant, and the genus Ipomoea, which includes the morning glory, do not form tubers. As described do you think the tubers found in potatoes and sweet potatoes are more likely an example of analogy or homology and why?

Multiple Choice

Dinosaurs went extinct approximately 65 million years ago (mya). Fossils of the organism Archaeopteryx have been found in strata dating to approximately 150 mya. These fossils show a dinosaur-like skeleton with a bony tail, teeth, and claws, as well as clear impressions of feathers similar to those found in flying birds. It is thought that Archaeopteryx belongs to a group of dinosaurs from which birds evolved. Which statement below is consistent with the evidence presented above?

38
views
