48. Ecology
Earth's Climate Patterns
The amount of solar energy & heat delivered to different latitudes on Earth is ultimately determined by:
Which method would be the most accurate way to find out the direction of prevailing winds?
Land’s End in the southwest of England & Newfoundland in eastern Canada are both at similar latitudes, yet Newfoundland experiences significantly colder winters. Which of the following is likely the most accurate explanation for this phenomenon?
Earth’s largest rain shadow occurs in south Asia, where northward-directed winds encounter the Himalayan mountains. Which of the following statements about this rain shadow is correct?
