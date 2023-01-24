Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
On most spray cans it is advised to never expose them to fire. A spray can is used until all that remains is the propellant gas, which has a pressure of 1350 torr at 25 ºC. If the can is then thrown into a fire at 455 ºC, what will be the pressure (in torr) in the can?
a) 750 torr
b) 1800 torr
c) 2190 torr
d) 2850 torr
e) 3300 torr
To identify a homonuclear diatomic gas, a chemist weighted an evacuated flask with a volume of 3.9 L then filled it with the gas at a pressure of 2.00 atm and 29.0 ºC. The chemist then re-weighted the flask and recorded the difference in mass as 8.81 g. Identify the gas.
a) H2
b) N2
c) Cl2
d) F2
e) O2