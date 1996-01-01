Pressure Units

the S. I. Unit for pressure is the pascal, abbreviated as P. A. And it's named over the french mathematician Blaise pascal when it comes to pressure. Let's think about what that really means. When it comes to gasses, they can be seen as a collection of molecules that move in random directions in straight lines. So here we have an image of a container inside of these containers. We have these blue dots which represent gas molecules. All they're doing is bouncing around randomly bumping into the sides of the container, bumping into each other. How does this apply to pressure? Well, pressure is the force that a gas exerts on the wall of its container connected to pressure. Are two ideas F which equals force in S. I. Units of newtons and A. Which represents area and it's S. I. Unit is in meters squared. So pressure itself is just the force that the gasses exert over an area. So here we're gonna say that pressure equals force over area. This idea of gasses existing within containers are gonna be delved deeper into. When we talk about ideal gasses and eventually non ideal gasses

