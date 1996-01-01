Hey there, welcome back. Alright, so the pressure in Denver colorado is 30.16 inches of mercury. What is this pressure in P. S. I. S. All right, so here we're converting from inches of mercury to a unit of P. S. I. So let's go ahead and start. So we're gonna actually be using a couple of different conversion factors to get to that. Unfortunately we don't have one that goes straight from inches of mercury to PSC. Alright, so inches of mercury. So all of the conversion factors that we have are usually in millimeters of mercury. So let's go ahead and try to convert these inches into millimeters. Before we do that first we need to convert inches into centimeters and then centimeters two millimeters. Okay, so we're going to put inches of mercury on the bottom because we don't want them, we want to cancel them out and we're gonna put centimeters of mercury on top. So just realize that here is centimeters and inches that we're really looking at. Right? So in one inch of mercury there are 2. centimeters or one inch equals to to 10.54 centimeters Marie curry is just something that we're using for the height. Right? So now that we have centimeters here, we can go ahead and convert that into millimeters and we're gonna put centimeters on the bottom and then millimeters on top. Alright, so we actually instead of going from centimeters to meters and then from meters to millimeters we're going to do this because it's a little bit easier and if you just remember that in one centimeter there's actually 10 millimeters. If you look at your ruler and it has you know, within one centimeter there's 10 little notches. Those are millimeters, right? So there are 10 of those little not just 10 millimeters within one centimeter, so we can sell that out now that we have millimeter of mercury, we can actually go ahead and convert that into P. S. I. S. So the conversion factor for that is going to be well, first of all, we put millimeters of mercury on the bottom and then PSE is on top. Right? So there are going to be 760 of mercury Within 14.696 p. s. i. s. So these two right here are going to be equal to one another, right? So that means we can cancel millimeters of mercury and get our answer in P. S. I. S. Alright, so let's go ahead and multiply and divide everything correctly once you do that, the answer should be 14.81 in p. s. I. Alright, so that's our final answer. I hope you're able to follow along and we'll see you later.

