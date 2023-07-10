Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesPressure Units
2:18 minutes
Open Question

Force per unit area is termed ________.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
8
Was this helpful?
1:15m

Watch next

Master Pressure Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
05:55
What is Pressure? | Physics | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
203
07:36
Gas Pressure and Converting Units of Pressure
The Science Classroom
223
05:33
Pressure Units Defined
ChemistryUTAustin
104
01:15
Pressure Units
Jules Bruno
724
5
1
07:54
Pressure Units and Pressure Unit Conversion Explained
Chem Academy
87
08:46
Pressure and Pressure Units
Ben's Chem Videos
74
03:53
Units of Pressure
Study Force
157
05:42
Conversion of Pressure Units in Chemistry
Chemin10
215
00:48
Pressure Units Example 1
Jules Bruno
507
4
2
01:54
Pressure Units
Jules Bruno
497
6
1
02:18
Pressure Units Example 2
Jules Bruno
419
2
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.