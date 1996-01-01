Hey there, welcome back. Alright, so the average pressure at the summit of Mount Fuji is 469.7 mm of mercury. We need to go ahead and convert, this pressure is given to us in mm of mercury to these four different units. All right, so let's go ahead and do that. So we're gonna go ahead and do the first one. So we have 469, we're going to start with for 69.7 for all of them because that is what's given to us. And first we're going to convert to tours. Alright, so actually mm mm of mercury and tours um have the same conversion factor, right? We know that 760 tours is going to equal to 760 of mercury. So we can just go ahead and write that or We can just say it's 469.7 um tours. So 760 millimeters of mercury, It's going to equal to 760 to worse. So they have the same basically conversion factor here. So it's not going to change your answer the value. It only changes the units. So for the first one is the same number only in tours. The second one is PSC. Alright, so again for 69.7 millimeter of mercury to PS side. Alright, so here we have a conversion factor that connects millimeters of mercury two P. S. I. So we only have one again. So mercury will go on the bottom, it is 760 millimeters of mercury and that is going to equal to 14. P. S. S. Right? So that allows us to cancel out the Mercury units. And our answer here will be 9.083 P. S. I. So there's the first one and there's the 2nd 1 and the third one. So here we want inches of mercury. So we're going to be converting from millimeters to inch units basically. So for 69.7 mm of mercury. So of course we can't convert from mercury or four millimeters straight into inches. There are a couple of conversion factors that we need to go through. So let's first go ahead and convert these millimeters into centimeters. So in one centimeter there are 10 millimeter uh same thing as your ruler, your ruler. If you take a look at the centimeters within one centimeter there are 10 notches. Each one of those is millimeter right? So there are 10 millimeters within one centimeter. Alright, so this guy got rid of the millimeter and now that we have a centimeter we can actually convert into inches Because we know how many cm there are in one inch. So in one and interests go on the top because that is what we are trying to get. Um and then cm on the bottom and there are 2.54 cm and one inch canceled us out. And our final answer for the third one is 18. inches of mercury. Alright? And then finally, the last one is a TM. So 469. I'm tired of writing millimeters of Mercury two atmospheres. So we're going to put millimeters of mercury on the bottom atmospheres on top. And we know that in one atmosphere There are 760 mm of mercury. Alright? So this cancels out. And that will be .61 atmospheres. Right? So that is the final answer right there. Alright, so we are done. I hope you're able to follow along. If you have any questions, just let us know.

