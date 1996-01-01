What is the pressure in millimeters of mercury inside a container
of gas connected to a mercury-filled open-end manometer
of the sort shown in Figure 10.5 when the level in
the arm connected to the container is 17.6 cm lower than the
level in the arm open to the atmosphere and the atmospheric
pressure reading outside the apparatus is 754.3 mm Hg?
