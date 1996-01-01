The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages
about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit.
b. mmHg
Relevant Solution
34s
Play a video:
Hey everyone! So here we have the average pressure at Maine Sea level, which is 29.92" of mercury. Or asked what is the pressure in units of millimeters of mercury? So we have 29 0.92 inches of mercury And in one 25. millimeters. So this give us 760 millimeters of mercury. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.