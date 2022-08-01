Pressure Units Example 2

in this example question. It says the pressure in Denver, Colorado, which has an elevation of 5280 ft, averages about 24.9 inches. Mercury. Now we have to convert this pressure into millimeters of mercury and atmospheres. All right, so this is basically a dimensional analysis type of question. We have to convert from inches Mercury two millimeters of mercury. Once we have that, we can then change those millimeters of mercury into atmospheres. So let's start out with 24 inches. Mercury. We want to get rid of inches mercury. So we're gonna put inches mercury on the bottom. And then remember that from the mental analysis, we know there's a relationship between inches and centimeters, so we're gonna go from inches Mercury two centimeters. Mercury now recall. If you've looked at my dimensional analysis videos, you know that one inch is equal to 2. centimeters. Here are inches Mercury cancel out, and now we have centimeters of mercury. Now we want to get rid of centimeters of mercury, So put it on the bottom and we can go from Centimeters two millimeters and we could stay here that 1 70 m is 10 millimeters. Casting out everything that will have left at the end is millimeters of mercury, which comes out to 6. 32.46 millimeters of mercury. Now, because our values within the question have 366 with 24.9, not 24.9 and 366 here is Well, we're gonna put this in 366 So 6. 32 millimeters of mercury. Now we want atmospheres. So let's take that 6. 32.46 millimeters of mercury. And we're gonna convert that into atmospheres. So remember, here one atmosphere is equal to 760 millimeters of mercury. So when we do that, we're gonna get as our answer 0.832 atmospheres as our final answer. So just approach this like any dementia analysis type of question. Thio convert from one pressure unit, toe another

