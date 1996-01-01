Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesPressure Units
Assume that you have an open-end manometer filled with ethyl alcohol 1density = 0.7893 g>mL at 20 °C2 rather than mercury 1density = 13.546 g>mL at 20 °C2. What is the pressure in pascals if the level in the arm open to the atmosphere is 55.1 cm higher than the level in the arm connected to the gas sample and the atmospheric pressure reading is 752.3 mm Hg?

