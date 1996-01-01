Assume that you have an open-end manometer filled with ethyl
alcohol 1density = 0.7893 g>mL at 20 °C2 rather than mercury
1density = 13.546 g>mL at 20 °C2. What is the pressure
in pascals if the level in the arm open to the atmosphere is
55.1 cm higher than the level in the arm connected to the gas
sample and the atmospheric pressure reading is 752.3 mm Hg?
