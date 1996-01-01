Carry out the following conversions: (a) 352 torr to kPa

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to convert the pressure 715. tours to Pascal's. So we need to conversion factors and that is one atmosphere Equals 760 tour and one atmosphere Equals 101,000 Pascal's. And now that we have our conversion factors, we can make that into an equation. So we're starting out with our 715.2 tours and we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere Over 760 tour, We're going to multiply that by our 100, 1325 Pascal's over one atmosphere and our tour are canceling out and our atmosphere are canceling out, leaving us with pascal's And that equals 95, 352. And if we want to put that into scientific notation, we're going to move the decimal place 12 3, 4 places to the lift. So that would be nine 54 Times 10 to the 4th. We have a four here instead of R3 because if we look at our three, if we look to the right of it, it is a five. So that means we have to round up. So our final answer here is 9.54 times to the 4th. Thank you for watching. Bye

Hide transcripts